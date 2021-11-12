The benefits of kettlebell o kettlebell attract lovers of fitness who want to alternate their use prioritizing the legs. When exercising with these instruments you expand multi-joint mobility, enhance physical endurance, increase strength, you perform fast contractions and burn a lot of calories.

The versatility of these weights adjusts to dynamics under load, which would be difficult with other tools. They are considered a challenging instrument for the muscles.

Their weight distribution under the handles makes them more stable and minimize the possibility of injury. Currently, they are used to work different areas of the body.

How to develop leg strength with kettlebells?

The leg routines with kettlebell imply load intensity. There will be progress as long as the person adds volume. If you don’t have heavier dumbbells, it probably won’t evolve.

Also, kettlebells are indicated in resistance circuits for the legs. According to the results of a functional training program For older women, this type of training provides flexibility, functional autonomy, and energy in the extremities.

In the same order, a Article published in Middlesex Health highlights that weights add pressure and harden the following body groups:

Buttocks: force generators to jump and run.

Quadriceps: responsible in the extension of the knees.

Hamstrings: fundamental in almost all athletic movements.

Calves: stability for the base of the ankle and power in stability.

The kettlebell has a particular shape that distributes the weight down the handle, allowing some specific exercises.

Exercises to train the legs with kettlebells

The kettlebell lighter they weigh 2 pounds. Instrument selection depends on individual physical condition.

The right thing to do is to have a professional instructor to put together an exercise plan. Some of the programs recommend the dynamics presented below.

Kettlebell swing

Form a triangle on the floor with the weight and your feet. The kettlebell it has to be at the top of the triangle, one foot away.

Gently bend your knees and hips, grasp the handle with both hands, and bring the weight toward your chest. Immediately lower it and swing it between your legs. Keep your gaze straight ahead and complete 12 reps.

The difficulty of the technique is to keep the spine neutral and to control the swing.

Calf raises

The focus here is resistance. You will need a weight plate and on its sides the kettlebells.

Firmly rest your heels on the ground, while your ball rests on plates. Take one kettlebell with each hand and stand upright and on your toes for a few seconds. There are 5 series of 20 repetitions resting 1 minute between them.

Side lunge

With your feet hip-width apart, lift a weight with both hands to your chest. Take a long step to the side with your right leg and bend your knee.

Glutes go back to descend into lateral lunge. Pushing with the right heel you return to the starting position, thus finishing 1 of 12 repetitions. Now start with the left leg.

Always engage the abdominal region and make sure your back is straight.

Reverse lunge in rack

This is an exercise that challenges the core for the incline position. Place your feet shoulder-width apart. With your right hand you lift the weight, leaning it towards your right shoulder, taking care that it does not go forward.

You will raise your right foot to step back a certain distance and with it you touch the ground without hitting that heel. Pull up with your left heel to return to the starting position.

Then you replicate the process with your left foot. Always bending the knees until they almost touch the ground. The torso has to be leaning forward a bit.

In this exercise, 8 to 12 repetitions with each hand are suggested.

One leg deadlift

You start standing up, grasping a weight with your right hand. With your back straight, bend your left knee slightly, bring your hips forward, and push your glutes while lifting your right leg back. Lower the weight meaningfully to the ground until your left hamstring feels stretched.

In all the routine tighten the core and with force in the left heel you return to stand up towards the starting position. Drive your right leg forward and touch the floor with your fingertips.

The effectiveness of the exercise is achieved with 8 or 12 repetitions. Then you switch the dumbbell hands and reverse the movements with your legs for another 8 or 12 repetitions. Because it is a bit complicated, you would have balance touching the wall with the hand opposite to the one holding the kettlebell.

Squat goblet

This squat is an activity in which dominates the knee movement and the loads are more aligned. In 6 sets of 6 repetitions, bring your hips back and let all the weight of the body be distributed on the soles of the feet, while you squat down and go up.

Rest for 90 seconds to 2 minutes. Always hold the weight with both hands in the center of your chest and keep your eyes straight ahead.

Bulgarian squat

Do 15-20 reps for 4 sets. With this practice you work the lower body and stimulate the hip muscles. Stride off, with your right leg raised back and supported on a bench.

Hold the weight in your right hand, take a deep breath, and bend your knee, ankle, and hips. Don’t touch the ground, get up and replicate the movement. At the end of the series, you switch legs.

Kettlebell squats support a wide variety of movements to work different limb muscles.

Sumo squat

Spread your feet, sticking out of the shoulder line. With your hands on your chest you grasp the kettlebell.

Flat back, straight spine and core involved. Swing your hips back and squat down, bending your knees. The weight is concentrated in the heels. Do 12 repetitions.

Hip thrust with one leg

This dynamic has demonstrated the activation of the musculature by electromyography. According to a publication of the magazine Apunts: Medicine de l’esport, It is used in sports to measure the action of the muscles at rest or in movement.

In 4 sets of 15 repetitions, spread your feet hip-width apart. Align ankles and knees.

On a bench support your back and with your hands on your belly hold the kettlebell. One leg touches the ground and the other is raised straight into the air, as you go down and up. As in the rest of the routines, you finish the series and change legs.

How often do you train with kettlebells?

Kettlebell leg training is recommended three times a week to avoid overloading the muscles and prevent injuries. Regarding repetitions, sports instructors suggest that they be few if the person is thin, until they gain the condition to increase the number.

Remember that the weight will be determined by the lifter’s build, advised by a professional. As a complement to routines, cardiovascular exercises are useful.

