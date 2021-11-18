Leg gelatin: origin, properties and preparation

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 8 minutes

Leg gelatin stands out for its collagen content. Discover its main benefits and how to prepare it in simple steps.

Pata gelatin is a typical artisanal sweet from Latin American countries. It is traditional from Colombia, specifically from the municipality of «Andalucía», sector that has been called «the capital of the gelatin» or «sweet land».

Although it started as an artisanal sweet, since the 20th century it has been manufactured in a small industry. In countries like Venezuela, it is known as “allies” or “templones.” In addition, his recipe has had some variations, such as the substitution of sugar for panela or the use of colorants. What are its benefits?

Characteristics of leg jelly

Leg jelly It is made from collagen extracted from the rear or front leg of the carcass. According to Colombian Association of Food Science and Technology, was created in 1917 in the municipality of Andalusia, Valle del Cauca, Colombia. In the 1940s, its production was strengthened and it became the main economic source of the department.

But what is collagen? A article of the Mexican Society of Science and Technology of Surfaces and Materials explains that this element is a large, hard and strong protein that serves to support the structures of the body and cells.

In other words, it is like a kind of biological cement. It is found in the skin, ligaments, tendons, and bones of mammals. The experts qualify it as a protein deficient in essential amino acids for the body.

Collagen is extracted with hot water until it breaks down into smaller, simpler proteins. Once they cool, they coagulate and the leg jelly is formed. In particular, it has the following characteristics:

Extended form.

Soft and fluffy consistency.

Color that varies by type.

Subtle honey aroma.

To prepare it beef leg, sugar, panela, cornstarch and water are required. There are some variations in the ingredients, such as the addition of fruit essences, colorings or sugar. It comes in powder, boxes, cups and sachets.

Leg gelatin is characterized by its soft texture and its particular sweet taste. It can be white, black or colored.

Nutritional properties

In a job on the macronutrients in beef leg gelatin, carbohydrates stand out, since sugar or panela is added. Proteins are represented by collagen. It does not contain fat, since it is removed during its preparation. Next, we present a range of values ​​in grams per 100 grams of leg gelatin:

Humidity : 3.01 – 4.18.

: 3.01 – 4.18. Carbohydrates: 84.27 – 88.57.

84.27 – 88.57. Protein: 7.76 – 13.19.

7.76 – 13.19. Total minerals: 0.40-0.76.

Leg gelatin benefits

The benefits that this sweet can offer depend on the collagen present in the final product. This protein is part of the architecture and plasticity of many tissuessuch as arteries, lungs, liver, and skin, where they serve important functions.

1. Strengthens the skin, nails and hair

Magazine Hospital Nutrition notes that regular consumption of collagen helps reduce the signs of aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, dryness and sagging skin. Some specialists they also highlight that collagen fibers can repair UV-damaged skin in a model group of mice.

The pharmacist M. Teresa Martín denotes that hair and nails are indicators of overall health. Both are in constant regeneration; therefore, they require adequate nutrition that includes collagen. Leg gelatin is a source of type I collagen, which is required to stimulate the renewal of new cells.

2. Strengthens bones and joints

A study concluded that frequent consumption of collagen helps decrease pain and stiffness caused by inflammation of the joints and bones. A review related confirms it. In this, collagen was useful to complement the treatment of joint disorders and osteoarthritis.

According to a publication in Journal of Agricultural and Food ChemistryIt appears that the intake of gelatin contributes to the production of collagen. In particular, its collagen content is useful for repairing inflamed or damaged joints due to age or injury. Collagen contains lysine, an amino acid that helps absorb calcium and keep bones strong.

3. Improves digestion and intestinal function

Consumption of gelatin could control some severe inflammatory bowel disorders, according to a group of researchers. This effect is more powerful when collagen binds with some phenols, which increases the anti-inflammatory effects.

In the study they also state that the amino acid lysine, present in gelatin, maintains the acid level in the stomach, facilitates the function of enzymes and repairs the tissue that lines the mucosa. In fact, some food reactions related to leaky gut syndrome can improve with the consumption of gelatin.

4. Can be included in weight loss diets

Managing body weight requires many factors. The findings suggest that a high-protein diet plays an important role in weight control and increasing satiety. Sugar-free gelatin is suggested as part of a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet, as it helps you lose weight in a healthy way.

5. It can improve mental health

An article indicates that gelatin contains an amino acid called glycine, capable of improving memory and brain attention. Another study supports this information. Glycine is used to treat some mental health disorders, such as bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, schizophrenia, and depression.

On the other hand, a publication in Journal of Pharmacological Sciences found that ingesting a dose of 3 grams of glycine a day, or 7 to 14 grams of gelatin before bed, can improve sleep and therefore cognitive health.

6. Promotes heart health

A group of specialist doctors they point out that glycine and proline prevent the accumulation of LDL or bad cholesterol, which hardens the arteries and clogs them. It also helps increase circulation and improve the body’s ability to use nitric oxide, a compound that lowers blood pressure.

Gelatin contains both amino acids, and although there are no direct studies that link its consumption with cardiovascular health, it could be considered among the ingredients that keep the heart healthy.

As part of a healthy and varied diet, leg gelatin provides nutrients that are good for heart health.

Types of leg jelly

Magazine “Latin American Food» describes two types of leg jelly. Both are natural, sweet in taste, abundant in calcium and easily digestible.

White leg jelly

White gelatin is elongated in shape, fluffy and soft in texture. It also has a slight honey aroma and its light brown color is due to the use of panela combined with sugar. This gelatin comes from the first filtrate after long cooking of the beef leg.

Collagen is concentrated through boiling and mixed until it reaches the point . Then, cornstarch is added and rolled.

. Then, cornstarch is added and rolled. It is then molded at room temperature and cut into small strips before packaging.

Black leg jelly

This type of gelatin is sold in blocks. Its color is due to the use of panela honey as a sweetener.

In particular, it is obtained from the second filtration of the water with which the beef leg is cooked.

It is boiled again and the panela is added until the appropriate point is reached.

Next, it is sprinkled with cornstarch, hot molded and packed.

It is chewy, dark brown in color and with a strong honey smell. Nevertheless, some factories make leg gelatin with different presentations than the traditional ones. For example, they use different flavors and colors to give the product more versatility.

Easy recipe to make a white leg jelly

Here is an easy recipe for you to prepare leg jelly with the original ingredients.

Ingredients

Beef legs.

Panela.

Sugar.

Cornstarch.

Water.

Procedure

Wash and clean the beef leg very well, removing the hair and the hull Boil with enough water for 5 hours or until soft enough Let cool, and then extract the large and small bones and the solidified fat. Strain and boil the filtered broth, adding split brown sugar and sugar. Beat constantly until reaching the point, that is, until it coagulates and changes color. Let it rest before pouring it into a tray. Then you have to sprinkle cornstarch, carefully roll, shape and cut.

Enjoy a delicious handmade sweet. If beef legs are hard to come by, then use commercial powdered gelatin.. You can also use a flavor and coloring of your preference.

Why ingest leg jelly?

Leg gelatin is a sweet made with collagen from beef by-products, such as front and back legs. Because of this, it is credited with some benefits for hair, skin, and nails. It is even believed that it contributes to the prevention of premature aging and certain diseases.

Whatever her type, black or white, it is considered a traditional jelly-like sweet, aromatic and easy to include in the kitchen. To lower sugars, use non-caloric artificial sweeteners.

