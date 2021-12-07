Discover the Productivity Measurement Software and manage your telework teams successfully.

241 years ago the industrial revolution began, with the steam engine being its most important insignia. Such innovation resulted in a different work culture, as well as a new commitment to labor relations. Its progress has been a conquest of humanity, which, over the years, has been faced with all kinds of challenges. In those years, it was impossible to imagine a social security system, regulated working hours and the full range of guarantees and rights that not only workers now havebut rather team leaders, production managers, and CEOs. Labor relations are aimed at the self-realization of both parties and, at the beginning of the revolution, something like teleworking, capable of dominating commercial, professional and industrial areas, seemed unthinkable.

The challenge of teleworking

While it is true remote work has been practiced for many years, on the occasion of the pandemic, it became a necessity, loved by many and hated by others. Even the United Nations (UN) has spoken out about it, stating that it may be about the future of the world of work, which we have to shape to take advantage of it. This new work modality has brought challenges to face for both parties in the labor nexus. Much is said about professionals who are affected by blurred working hours and work overload. However, companies have also had to overcome challenges, a radical change and a reorganization of your systems.

It has not been easy for employers to adapt to this new era in which technology controls everything. Systems for monitoring equipment, monitoring daily productivity, worker performance have had to adapt to the new pace of work, diverting capital towards new investments in human talent, without guarantees of the ability to be efficient in an uncontrolled environment. In addition, it is necessary to consider the legal controversies, affectation of the security of the information, breaches on the part of the workers and limitations to occupy certain positions. But, there is always a way to turn the page and give more weight to the advantages this can bring, which can be achieved by using a teleworking and productivity software and app.

Effi Work: Productivity Measurement Software

Working at home or remotely should not suppose an opportunity for employees to lower internal performance, there are no excuses to avoid the fulfillment of the task assignment nor to incur an overload of labor responsibility in the worker. Both parties must collaborate to achieve the objectives of the project to be developed, respecting the guarantees, spaces and freedoms of each one. In this way, the advantages of telework will outweigh its challenges or drawbacks. With its application the employer can improve the work environment, empower the people in your charge, anticipate the future and reduce the costs of an office.

How to manage my telecommuting teams?

Effi work is a telework productivity measurement software. In a 100% automatic way, it allows you to carry out an evaluation of the performance of your employees, not only those who are teleworking but also in the office. Through this tool you can measure productivity and analyze time spent on assigned tasks. This is done automatically from any place and device, according to the calendar and working hours. The information is backed up in a cloud in a secure way.

This technology is developed and provided by Workmeter, an enterprise that was born in 2012, founded by Joan Pons, whose objective is the creation of software products that allow boost business success. Currently, are market leaders, with more than 50,000 users in Spain. If you want to consult more of their services, visit their website and contact their professionals for more information.

