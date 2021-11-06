During the last few weeks, several rumors and leaks about “new projects” from Rockstar Games, mostly related to remastering, have been coming to light. Although, in addition to this, there has also been talk about the possible cancellation of Bully 2. But now, returning to the topic of the news, the same user who has leaked GTA IV Remastered, would also have leaked new details and the possible release date of Red Dead Redemption Remastered.

Although, the last we heard about Red Dead Redemption Remastered is that Rockstar Games would release it as long as GTA The Trilogy achieves good sales numbers, although the latest leak has indicated that the Red Dead Redemption remaster is already in development. So now, for all of you who are looking forward to this new remaster, a supposed leak via 4chan it would have provided us with various details and even the launch window.

The release date for Red Dead Redemption Remastered is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

It would use the Red Dead Redemption 2 graphics engine.

Some of the RDR2 mechanics would be incorporated into the remastered.

The entire story will be respected and there will be no significant changes to the script, beyond some new dialogue.

While it is rumored that Red Dead Redemption Remastered could be announced in 2022 with a host of improvementsWe remind you that Chris from Rockstar Mag revealed a few days ago that this remastering will be similar to Grand Theft Auto – The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, which will be released this November 11.