After proving his worth with the successful launch of Deathloop, Arkane Studios is currently involved in the development of Redfall, a cooperative vampire title that will arrive exclusively on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox Game Pass throughout 2022. However, the Austin studio could have its hands on it. other projects of which one of them would be a new first person shooter and Prey 2, according to the latest rumors and leaks.

On this occasion, the user TheVictor1st via Reddit, it would have revealed the existence of the Prey sequel, which it would be called Prey 2: Neuroshock and could be announced at the next The Game Awards 2021 event, which will take place this same month of December. Although, according to the latest leak, a smaller team would already be working on the sequel since 2019, in addition to the acquisition of Microsoft, the development of Prey 2 would have been driven to expand gamepass and its platforms with higher quality titles than they might not have worked so well otherwise.

Prey 2: Neuroshock would be a shorter experience, set primarily on Earth after the credits scene from the first chapter. The title would be structured according to a model similar to Deus Ex, with open urban levels with a series of main and optional missions that can be activated by interacting with the few remaining human survivors. There would also be a larger group of alien enemies.