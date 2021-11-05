League of Legends Jinx is now available as a Fortnite skin

After being rumored for a long period of time, Epic Games has made official the arrival of Jinx from League of Legends to the battle-royale Fortnite to celebrate the upcoming release of Arcane, the first animated series in the universe that will arrive exclusively on the Netflix streaming platform. The iconic character from Riot Games’ team strategy game is now available in the Fortnite item store for all those players who want to become him. The available cosmetics are:

Skin Jinx Arcane

Mono backpack accessory with cymbals by Jinx

Pium Pium Crusher Harvesting Tool

Playground Music (Instrumental)

Jinxeado graffiti

Loading screen BOOM!

Wreaking Havoc Loading Screen

This is Arcane from Netflix

Arcane will delve into the delicate balance that exists between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy district of Zaun. Known in Runeterra as the “city of progress”, many brilliant minds call this city home. However, the creation of hextech, the way anyone can control magical energy, puts this balance at risk. LoL players will recognize various characters as Jinx, Vi, Jayce and Caitlyn, and they will discover the events that led them to become the emblematic characters that they end up being as their stories progress. In addition, new characters will also be introduced, such as Vander and Silco, citizens of Zaun, who will play a very important role in shaping this changing world.

<br>

Arcane will premiere on Netflix distributed in three arcs. The first three episodes focusing on the beginnings of the two main sisters, Vi and Jinx, will premiere on November 7. The second act will be available a week later, on November 13, while the third can be seen from November 20.