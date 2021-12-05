On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the IMSS presented the Decalogue of Institutional Policy for the Attention of this sector. Through which good practices in social security will be promoted, as well as the campaign I am inclusive, to spread messages that promote inclusion.

This year, 208,702 people were trained in inclusion courses, 170 percent more than in 2020

The general director of the institute, Zoé Robledo, affirmed that in Mexico there are more than 7 million people. This, with some disability and reported that for a year he instructed to implement a new policy to guarantee their rights.

He explained that this year, 208 thousand 702 people were trained in inclusion courses, 170 percent more than in 2020. 80 manuals and normative documents were updated, and the 35 disability committees were reactivated in the IMSS representations in the states.

Zoé Robledo indicated that the IMSS Digital para Todos app provides services to 2.1 million beneficiaries with disabilities.

At the time, the head of the Social Welfare Coordination, Dr. María Magdalena Castro Onofre. He highlighted that the Decalogue of the Institutional Policy for the Care of People with Disabilities. Its premise is the recognition of this population and its needs from various perspectives, with priority attention, and detailed the decalogue:

Make up time. The transformation of the IMSS focuses on caring for and encouraging people with disabilities to receive dignified and quality treatment and care. Let no one be left out. Actions that contribute and guarantee comprehensive care for people with disabilities. A house for everyone. Have adequate facilities for people with disabilities, according to their accessibility, mobility and communication needs. Stand for your people. The IMSS safeguards and promotes the right to work and job training for people with disabilities. No more indifference. The Institute will have an Institutional Registry of its workers and beneficiaries with disabilities. From the present to a future together. Actions are implemented so that disability is not a barrier in the life cycle. Well-being: health of body and mind. Give priority to prevention and health care for people with disabilities to guarantee decent health. Inclusion is the key. Strengthen inclusion strategies through links with government organizations, civil society, companies, and academia. People first, rights first. The IMSS regulations will be harmonized with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the legislation and current national regulations. Inclusion strengthens us all. Decision making with research evidence in health and social security. Participation mechanisms include all voices.

Regarding the Soy Inclusnte campaign, Dr. Castro Onofre indicated that she seeks to promote a culture of inclusion through practices. As well as the awareness of daily actions that contributes to the respect and recognition of the scenarios of this population group.

