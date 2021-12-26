And the day has come, ours is here latest weekly summary for 2021. It has been a complicated year, but we have come here with the hope that 2022 will be better and to continue with the celebration of the holidays with caution but in the best possible way. So our decorative week Today’s focus is on Christmas decorations for the remaining celebrations and inspiration for decorative New Year’s purposes.

We start with A House with Views and its winter decorative inspiration from which we are left with those led light houses They are ideal for decorating at parties and during all cold seasons. In Amazon a similar one costs 13.96 euros.

Räder Small light house

Continuing with the Christmas decoration ideas, in Look 4 Deco we find ideas for decorating the door at Christmas, such as DIY wreaths and those items and in Decorablog We find six Christmas tips to decorate the house as a family, something that by now we will have already done, but that can give us ideas to complete even more or for Christmas next year.

Inspired by their proposals, a two-piece set of wire to make crown Christmas for 10.99 euros and a set of Gift Wrap with various Christmas designs for 9.99 euros.





2 Pieces Wreath Wire Frame Green Wreath Making Hoops for Valentine’s Day New Years Decoration (12 Inch)

Christmas Gift Wrap, Diealles Shine 6 Sheets Gift Wrapping Paper, 70x50cm Christmas Gift Wrap – Style 2

We continue with Decorate my house and all the essentials for decorating your Home Office, because hopefully not … but perhaps some of us will need the home office in January 2022 and thinking of doing works in the year that soon begins we look at the reforms without work in bathrooms, with ideas to inspire us views on Instagram that were shared these days in A Pinch of Home.

Inspired by its environments, a desk lamp for desk in black for 36.71 euros and a paper marble effect adhesive 45×200 cm for 10.99 euros.





EGLO Maserlo table lamp, 1-bulb textile desk lamp, steel and fabric bedside light, matt nickel color, black, gold, E27 socket, incl switch

Niviy Adhesive Marble Paper for Kitchen Furniture Decorative Sticker Cupboard Paper PVC Adhesive Material Wall Antifouling Resist to Moisture and Grease Stain White, 45cm * 200cm

And we close with two very different homes, in size and style. A house with wide spaces like the Soho Loft that they showed us these days in Delikatissen and a 26 square meter flat for a lucky young man in Paris that we saw a few days ago in Vintage and Chic.

Of their environments a game of two microfiber pillowcases in black of Amazon Basics, 50×80 cm, are worth 9.69 euros and a bedspread in yellow 170×210 cm is priced at 29.79 euros.





Amazon Basics – Microfiber Pillowcase, 2 Pack, 50 x 80 cm – Black

AmeliaHome Carmen – Bedspread (170 x 210 cm), yellow color

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

And up to here our weekly summary of today and last of 2021 … We return next Sunday, already in 2022, with a new installment of the decorative week. Happy New Year!

