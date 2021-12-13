The cosplay community often delves into various anime and manga to make amazing characterizations of our favorite characters, so we are not surprised by the fact that today we will be taking a closer look at a recreation dedicated to the Bleach anime.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that Bleach is one of the animes that have been most present in the world of cosplay in the last week, especially the characterizations of the female character of Rangiku Matsumoto, so today will not be the exception.

Best of all, this cosplay dedicated to Rangiku Matsumoto, from Bleach, was made by the beautiful model Larissa Rochefort, who decided to dedicate her most recent cosplay to the beloved character, and see how her beauty would look in real life.

We must mention that, the model is already an expert in what cosplay is concerned, and as always, she did not disappoint expectations, creating a really successful cosplay and publishing it on her official Instagram account.

Rangiku is one of the most popular female characters in Tite Kubo’s work. She is one of the Shinigami of Soul Society, a guardian of souls who purifies the evil entity known as the Hollow. She is the Lieutenant of the 10th Division of Gotei 13, led by the young Captain Tōshirō Hitsugaya.

Despite the great responsibility of her position, Rangiku is known to be a true homeless person and a lover of alcohol. As can be seen in the work done by Larissa Rochefort, the cosplayer has hit the mark with her new job, with a very faithful Shinigami cosplay that shows particular attention and care for the details of the costume, makeup and hairstyle.