Lancia will carry out an ambitious product offensive that includes, among other things, the return of the Lancia Delta. However, this mythical Italian model. Now, on his return, he will do it as electric. Does it make sense to transform the Delta into a 100% electric vehicle? We anticipate the main keys of this future launch.

The iconic Italian brand Lancia It has set in motion all the machinery with the aim of carrying out an ambitious and very important process of internal revolution. A roadmap has been established that will change this company forever, which is available exclusively on Italian territory today, and not for long.

The strategic plan set by Luca Napolitano himself, Lancia’s top leader, includes the launch of a whole series of new models. Among them is neither more nor less than the return of the Lancia Delta. It is one of the novelties that will see the light before the year 2030 and that will be crucial for the company to achieve the objectives that have been established.

Lancia has decided to use the Delta name in a future 100% electric vehicle

The Lancia Delta will come to life… as an electric vehicle!

Lancia is backed by Stellantis, a colossus of the global automotive industry. The fourth largest vehicle manufacturer in the world is aware of the problems that Lancia is going through and for this reason, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, confirmed relatively recently that the Italian firm will have a period of a decade to solve each of the problems and, in this way, become a solvent and viable brand.

The return of the Delta shows that Stellantis will play the card of nostalgia to sell its new electric cars. And it is that, recover from oblivion a historical nameEven if it is to baptize a 100% electric car that is not related to the original model, it will capture the attention of the most veteran public that has a certain predisposition to enter the world of electric mobility.

Taking into account the problems that Lancia drags, the aforementioned trump card of nostalgia is the main reason that has prompted the company to opt for using the Delta name in an electric model. What’s more, the rest of the future launches that the brand will make will be, predictably, baptized with other equally iconic names. Thema is another name to keep in mind.

Production of the Lancia Delta was ended in 2013

The electric Lancia Delta will be a reality in 2026

Napolitano assured in an interview the importance of the Delta among the fans of the brand and that, therefore, can not be missing in the Lancia plans: «Everyone loves the Lancia Delta and it cannot be missing from our plans. It will return and it will be a true Delta: an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology. And obviously it will be electric.

When will it hit the market? The launch of the new 100% electric Delta is set for sometime in 2026. In other words, it is a long-term project that, logically, can undergo numerous changes before materializing in a series production vehicle. In short, very interesting times are coming that will change the Lancia brand forever.