‘Matrix Resurrections’ has finally reached theaters -and also to HBO Max in the United States-, so we will soon know if a new box office success or if it ends up overshadowed by the phenomenon ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Whatever happens, what seems clear is that Lana Wachowski has no plans to continue the story, well during the film’s premiere in San Francisco has confirmed that it will not be the beginning of a new trilogy.

Not that Wachowski extended too much in his answer, since he was limited to saying that his producers were there close and not to the answer as to whether ‘Matrix Resurrections’ would be the launch of another trilogy. Yes indeed, that I do not have it in mind today does not mean that it is impossible, because at the time no one had a fourth installment of the adventures of Neo and Trinity.

Nor should we forget that The denouement of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ easily lends itself to at least a fifth installment, although it left me feelings similar to those I had with ‘The Matrix’ at the time. You can move on but maybe the best thing would be to let it be …

Wachowski herself commented at the time that she had decided to resurrect Neo (Keanu reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) looking for how to deal with the death of his parents, so there was surely something cathartic in the making of ‘Matrix Resurrections’. It doesn’t look like doing more would be the same for her, but technically she has only ruled out one trilogy, no one has asked her if she is only planning to do another sequel …