The cosplayer community has all the Christmas spirit on the surface, we are already in the Christmas holidays, so many artists and models from around the world put on their characteristic clothes to close the year, this in some cases represents the characterization of your favorite characters from series and movies.

Something that seems quite striking is that today we will see in detail, a very Christmas characterization with the theme of Harry Potter, which has undoubtedly become in recent years one of the Christmas sagas par excellence.

The best of all is that the person in charge of this cosplay today is none other than the beautiful Russian model Lada Lyumos, who has seen fit to dedicate her most recent cosplay to one of the most famous characters of the beloved saga, Ginny Weasley.

We should mention that, Harry Potter and his wonderful world, does not seem to quickly disappear from the minds of its fans, since many of them have already settled it in their hearts, so it is not surprising that various famous cosplayers take the initiative. to characterize the beloved characters.

Regarding this characterization, we can appreciate that the beautiful Lada Lyumos is certainly not the only cosplayer who in recent months has wanted to pay tribute to the Harry Potter saga, but she has left her own style by stealing sighs. of more than one fan of the saga, so we will be on the lookout for their next works.