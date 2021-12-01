Until last May, the LADA Granta was the Russian brand’s best-selling model, a position that was taken away by the LADA Vesta just a few months later. Avtovaz’s most affordable model turns a decade on the market, with more than a million units sold.

The LADA Granta It is one of the models with the longest travel on the market. The Russian is also the cheapest model in the Russian brand’s product range under the AvtoVaz umbrella, and one of the leaders of the domestic market, as well as the manufacturer’s best-selling model until the first half of the year. Since last August, this title has been taken from it by another LADA model, the Vesta, losing up to fourth place.

The first and only generation of the LADA Granta started its commercialization just a decade ago. A long period of time in which it has undergone changes and is offered with different body variants, but should be in the middle of the second generation. Nevertheless, the model has followed the philosophy of the Russian brand far from the most advanced technology. And, if customers neither care nor are interested and on top of it it sells, there is nothing more to say.

The LADA Granta Cross is one of the attractive options in the range

The LADA Granta is the most popular model in the range

In fact, the first major update to the Granta came in 2018, no less than eight years after it was launched on the market. In the ten years it has accumulated, the model has reaped some sales over a million units among all the variants with which it is offered, including no less than six options: Sedan, Liftback, Five-Door Hatch, Estate, Cross and the sportier Granta Drive Active Sedan.

A sales leader who has topped the sales ranking in Russia from 2013 to 2015, and also in 2019 and 2020, while in 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2018 it ranked second, being manufactured in the central factory of Togliatti, but also in other plants in Egypt, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The commercial success of the LADA Granta is especially due to its qualities, with a chassis that was fine-tuned by LADA Sport technicians, including a more dynamic handling adjustment, and it was even the model that brought the driver’s airbag to the equipment. serial.

Mechanically, the Granta is sold with three mechanical gasoline versions, a four-cylinder and 1.6 liters atmospheric, with 8 valves, 5-speed manual transmission and 90 hp, a version of this one with 16 valves, 98 hp and 4-speed automatic transmission and one more option of the previous one but with 106 hp, available with either a gearbox or an automated transmission. The brand also admits special transformations of this model, both for driving schools and adapted for people with reduced mobility. The Granta can even be converted to a commercial chassis model and changes based on the family model, with a maximum load of up to 915 kilograms.