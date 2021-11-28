A few weeks after kicking off the Christmas dinners and lunches, we show you the new Christmas collection from La Mallorquina that includes textiles and accessories perfect for the holidays. The Mallorquina Christmas It is presented with traditional and classic tones such as Red and green, on the one hand, and the blue, ecru or white and gold for another.

Stamped with Christmas motifs personalize textiles from home this holiday season. The gilding add light and joy to the dining room pieces. Tables and drawings british they transport us to cozy spaces where we want to celebrate the end of the year.

Embroidery silver and gold They give their touch of elegance to rooms full of love and prepared to receive our loved ones. In this Christmas collection there is no lack of cushions and blankets with festive designs that will complete the decoration of our rooms.

