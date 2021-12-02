While waiting for the premiere of the last episodes of the fifth season of La Casa de Papel, Netflix confirms the realization of a spin-off of said show.

The Money Heist is very close to its end. The series will premiere on December 3 the second part of its fifth and final season, an outcome that is expected to be truly explosive, and that the band of The teacher fight your enemies to the end. Recently the creative team shared some details about the closing of the successful fiction of Netflix.

Thus, facing the outcome, with the premiere of the second part of the fifth season, the production company already has plans. The idea is that there is more breadth in this universe than is counted. It was originally commented that Tokyo would have his own show. Nevertheless, Berlin was chosen to star in the first individual prequel. In this way, the chain announced it on its social networks:

“For some, stealing is not just a job. It is a question of freedom, of rebellion. It is a work of art. It is a family tradition“, Mentions the promotional video of the company with which it is declared that”the robbery comes to an end … but the story continues … Berlin 2023, only on Netflix“Mentions the material.

Also, the creator of the franchise, Alex Pina, also referred to it. However, he opened up more and commented on it than having other alternate projects.

“I think that almost all the characters in La casa de papel have a duality that we would like to see in a spin-off. We could see any of them in other contexts. I think Arturito could have a black comedy. Berlin’s case for his own series is very clear; he is a misogynist, a psychopath, egocentric, a narcissist, a criminal, a rapist … But still there are many people who adore him because he values ​​friendship, loyalty or brotherhood“Mentioned the creator.

Source: Netflix