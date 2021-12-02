There is no doubt that La casa de papel (or Money Heist, as it is known internationally) has become one of the biggest hits of Netflix. And not only in Spain, but all over the world. That is why the North American company continues to want to tell stories framed in this universe and the second part of the fifth season that premieres this week will not be the last we see. And is that now The paper house announces a Berlin spin-off, while offering new details of the korean remake which was already confirmed a few months ago. This is how La casa de papel will continue to exist after its conclusion next friday.

“To understand its end you have to start from the beginning. On 2023 Berlin spin-off arrives”, Has made known Netflix Spain through the tweet that you can see above these lines and that confirms that one of the most beloved characters in the series will have his own series pgo back to the events of fiction that has kept the whole world in suspense. However, it will not be soon when we can enjoy it and we will still have to wait more than a year to enjoy this expansion of the La casa de papel universe. But do not suffer, because if you wanted more Money Heist, you will also have it in 2022, when the Korean version of the Spanish series will be released.

You already know Park Hae-soo, but now he will change the green jumpsuit for the red one. He will play Berlin in the Korean version of ‘The paper house’ that arrives in 2022. # LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/WF8yDsskPW – Netflix Spain (@NetflixES) November 30, 2021

As you can see in the previous tweet, Park hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo in The Squid Game) will be in charge of putting himself in Berlíny’s shoes and he has thanked the actor Pedro Alonso for sending him the legendary mask of the robbers of the Professor’s gang. This Korean remake, also from Netflix, yes will arrive in 2022 and it will allow us to relive the story from the beginning, but with a completely new setting and with a cast adapted to the country that now hosts the story.