Krampus has been nerfed in Call of Duty: Warzone

On December 16, Festive Fervor began, the Christmas event of Call of Duty: Warzone. Among all the novelties that were introduced here, the appearance of Krampus, a mythological creature that has tormented all players, stands out. This being is controlled by artificial intelligence, and it has proven to be a bigger problem than previously thought. Thus, Raven Software, the developers of the battle royale, have decided to nerf Krampus.

Recently, the official Raven Software Twitter account, finally heeded the complaints of the players. Thus, An update is currently available that substantially reduces the life of KrampusWhether you play alone or as a team. Along with this, this being will no longer appear as often in a game. This was what was commented on the matter:

“It seems that Krampus made it to the top of the list of mischievous Festive Fervor. Then… -Krampus health has been significantly reduced across all respective squad sizes / modes -Krampus no longer appears after the fourth circle Let this be a lesson to all those pesky Elves. “

While the official events of Warzone they were unaffected by Krampus’ involvement, normal games, even those starring professional players, had to face this villain. Hopefully this is no longer an inconvenience for players, of course, as long as this battle royale works as it should.

On related issues, severe problems have been reported with various Call of Duty games, including: Warzone. Similarly, Counter Strike: Global Offensive will have a women’s eSports league.

Via: Raven Software