Each user is different and each one looks for a certain type of peripheral. There are those who are looking for the best performance and price ratio, who are looking for the best sound clarity and definition or great ergonomics because they have them on their heads for many hours. Luckily, today we have two models from two different ranges that are more than tested by the community, taking multiple awards along the way, so it is difficult that they do not adapt to what you are looking for.

First of all, that it is suitable for what we are looking for and that it falls within our price range. This is where factors such as virtual or real positioning, comfort, sound performance or simply aesthetics or comfort come into play.

What do we have to take into account when choosing a gaming headset?

Razer Kraken

It is one of those headphones that is hard to believe what they are worth for their sound and quality, not in vain are they Amazon Choice and not in vain do they have multiple awards. As expected we find a positioning through 7.1 surround sound (only in Windows 10 64 bits) and that now in this new version you get a more padded headband that improves your comfort without affecting flexibility and resistance.

Another improvement is its new cooling gel pads with memory foam and thermal transfer fabric, which in summer we will surely appreciate. Its microphone is cardioid type, it gets two 50 mm drivers, Bauxite aluminum structure, a frequency response of 12 Hz to 28 kHz with impedance of 32 to 1 kHz and sensitivity of 109 dB.

Lastly, it supports PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch (among many other platforms) thanks to its 3.5 mm mini Jack connector. Its price falls a spectacular 44% from 79.99 euros to 44.99 euros.

Razer BlackShark V2 X

Based on the BlackShark V2 Pro, these renewed BlackShark V2 X are a natural evolution of the same that only have one disadvantage compared to its brother: it is not wireless. In return they have a very significant improvement such as the 7.1 virtual surround sound, which will be great for us to better position the enemy.

For the rest, we are talking about headphones with Razer’s patented Triforce system with drivers of 50 mm that emit in the three most typical wave frequencies such as treble, mid and bass with a single diaphragm that emulates the inclusion of three independent ones. This improves the clarity and intensity of the sound with a simpler system, but at the same time more evolved.

Its microphone is cardioid with technology Razer HyperClear, where at the same time it offers noise cancellation and allows better flexibility. Another key feature is the inclusion of a passive noise cancellation system based on better acoustic insulation thanks to the almost hermetic sealing plush ear cushions.

In addition, this does not affect the weight, since we are talking about only 240 grams where its new and soft padding has not been noticed in this despite being thicker. Finally, we have its technical specifications that include a response frequency of 12 Hz to 28 kHz, an impedance of 32 to 1 kHz and a sensitivity of 100 dBSPL, where of course we have a 3.5 mm mini Jack connection that gives it the same compatibility as its Kraken brother.

Its price drops a stupendous 29% to stay in 49.99 euros.