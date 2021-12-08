From today you can already buy Thunder Tier One, a top-down tactical shooter developed by Krafton Inc and published on Steam. Since its announcement, Thunder Tier One has been promoted as a game designed for the modder community, with a campaign that can be played both alone and in its cooperative or PVP mode.

Thunder Tier One is a game that from its design is intended for modders to get the most out of it, described by its developers as “a playground for modding”. As we might expect from a game like this, it is possible to alter all the rules and settings to create any type of game you can imagine.

Related: Arnold Schwarzenegger came as a commander to World of Tanks.

Thunder Tier One is a game for those interested in military tactics and strategyWell, our job is to lead an elite special operations team in a fictional Eastern European country, Salobia. The creators of Thunder Tier One are obsessed with detail and boast that the game stands out for its realism in things like weapon handling, muzzle velocity, and ammo weight. All of these are elements to take into account in your strategies, as they influence the success of your mission.

The Thunder Tier One campaign takes us through nine missions to be played solo, cooperatively, or in PVP. In addition, the game has four different game modes: Exfil, a 4v4 mode with one team in charge of extracting a package and another in charge of defending it; Advance & Secure, another 4v4 mode where teams compete to capture sectors to claim victory; Domination, a time trial PvE experience; and Deathmatch, the free-for-all classic for up to eight players.

Read more: What The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time would look like made with Unreal Engine 5.

“Thunder Tier One started as a personal project, a place for my friends and I to play games and try out new ideas. The fact that it has now become a complete game for fans to enjoy is really exciting.“Said the game’s creative director, Pawel Smolewski. Thunder Tier One is available on Steam for a price of $ 185.99 MXN.