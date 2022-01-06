Great news for the entire gaming community at KRAFTON, Inc. and Bugatti Rimac, a new technical and automotive powerhouse, today unveiled a collaboration to bring the fastest-accelerating production car on the planet, the Rimac Nevera, to last. game from the PUBG franchise, PUBG: NEW STATE.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that Rimac Refrigerator has been designed and manufactured by hand in Croatia by Rimac’s in-house team. The name of the car reflects a force of nature that passes through the open seas of Croatia. A refrigerator is a fast, sudden and powerful storm, extremely powerful and charged with lightning. Capable of reaching exceptional speeds beyond comprehension.

Like the incredible storm system from which it takes its name, the Rimac Nevera is a force without equal: it was born to exceed all performance. Faster than a Formula 1 car, yet easy to drive, the Rimac Nevera is a € 2 million fully electric hypercar, with 1914 hp and 258 mph (415.2 km / h), designed and built to unleash a level of performance unprecedented: ¼ mile in just 8.582 seconds.

Players will be able to hop on the Rimac Fridge and try it out in Troi when it arrives in the next PUBG update: NEW STATE on January 13, 2022. A limited-time Rimac box will be introduced containing several exclusive in-game items, including the Rimac Fridge in Five color variations, including: Fridge Blue, Gunpowder Gray, Prism Glow, Sunburst Red, and Lumious Gold.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with one of the most popular gaming companies in the world. When they initially told us about their futuristic in-game concept, it was a no-brainer; Rimac Nevera fits perfectly into that kind of digital environment.

We look forward to reading your community feedback and organizing online and offline activities in the coming months. It looks like a long-term successful partnership with great results for both parties. “Said Ela Buljat, Marketing Specialist at Bugatti Rimac Company.

“We are very excited to announce our first collaboration and it is a true honor to have Bugatti-Rimac, an innovative and iconic car brand, join us to kick off the new year,” said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer of PUBG: NEW STATE.

“This is a historic collaboration for us and adding the Rimac Refrigerator to the game will help electrify the fun, intensity and experiences of the game for our fans.” Bugatti Rimac is a powerful new company that joins the forces of two pioneers of automotive and technology: Bugatti and Rimac Automobili.