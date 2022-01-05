2021 was a great year for Redmond, with incredible releases like Psychonauts 2, Forza Horizon 5 or the return of the Master Chief with Halo Infinite, among other great exclusive titles that arrived on the same day of departure on Xbox Game Pass. Although, as confirmed by Phil Spencer, Microsoft has exciting plans for the future of Xbox, which will be discovered throughout this year and the next.

As to Exclusive releases and Game Pass arrivals, 2022 looks exciting to say the least. STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, A Plague Tale Requiem, Redfall, Starfield, Replaced, Scorn or other rumored titles such as Project Belfry or Pentiment, which would also arrive throughout this year. But this is not all, since among many other surprises, a new rumor via Idle sloth, would have revealed that Koei Tecmo would announce this new exclusive game for Xbox and Game Pass: Warhammer Age of Sigmar Warriors.

Age of Sigmar Warriors is a new Warhammer that would be exclusive to Xbox and would arrive on the same day of launch to Xbox Game Pass, as it will happen with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which has already been confirmed to arrive throughout 2022 on Xbox Series X | S exclusively, being available on Xbox Game Pass. Without a doubt, this association between Xbox and the Warhammer franchise is very interesting. From SomosXbox we will keep you informed with any news in this regard.