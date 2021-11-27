Kirsten Dunst was Mary Jane-Watson in the trilogy of Spider-man by Sam Raimi, where he had to deal with some biases and requests for laughter

Kirsten Dunst wowed audiences with her beauty in Sam Raimi’s trilogy of Spider-man. In these films, the actress had the job of becoming Mary Jane-Watson, Peter Parker’s love interest. With red hair and a beautiful smile, the interpreter conquered the love of the main character and that of many fans. However, not everyone was happy with the actress’s smile. So much so, that a producer of the film asked him to “Fix” your teeth.

During an interview with Independent, Kirsten Dunst revealed that she was 19 years old when a Spider-Man producer took her to a dentist’s office to have her teeth changed, without first telling her what they were going to do. “I was like, ‘Mmmmm, no, I like my teeth.’ the actress explained. “Also, to Sofia [Coppola] he loved my teeth “he commented. Although she had to live that uncomfortable and unexpected moment, the interpreter was able to keep her original smile, which fascinated many viewers.

Said no

“The fact that the coolest girl liked the way I looked, that’s what preserved me. She made me feel pretty. As a 16 year old girl, you feel like shit about yourself, right? So having my first experience of a sexier role through his eyes gave me a confidence that helped me deal with a lot of other things. “ Kirsten Dunst commented referring to Sofia Coppola, the daughter of the famous film director, with whom she worked on The Virgin Suicides in 1998, who was the reason why the actress stayed true to her appearance, and did not change her teeth on the orders of the producer of Spider-Man.

With respect to Spider-man, there were many rumors about the possible participation of the actress in No Way Home. However, she took it upon herself to deny these speculations. “I am not in that movie. I know there are rumors, right? … No, I’m the only one [que no está en ella]”, Dunst commented. At the moment, fans continue to wait for confirmation from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the film, which will hit theaters on December 17 and released its second trailer a few weeks ago.

What do you think of Kirsten’s smile, should I have listened to that producer?