Kirsten Dunst spoke about the salary gap that existed between her and Tobey Maguire, the protagonist of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.

Spider-man Sam Raimi continues to be one of the most important trilogies of the Marvel Studios character. Starring Tobey Maguire, this film marked a before and after in the superhero film industry. So much so, that this production managed to raise a significant sum of money at the world box office. However, not everyone is happy with the money they received. One of them is Kirsten Dunst, who spoke about the salary gap that existed between her and the lead actor.

During an interview with The Independent, Kirsten Dunst recalled her leading role in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Although she was not the main character, the actress feels that the salary difference between her and Tobey Maguire was very large. “I didn’t even think about it. But do you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME ”, he pointed. The actress did not disclose the total she was paid to give life to Mary-Jane Watson, but it is known that the film grossed 821 million dollars at the box office.

How much did Tobey Maguire charge?

Although the total that Kirsten Dunst received for her performance in Spider-Man from director Sam Raimi is unknown, it is known how much money Tobey Maguire came to charge for playing Peter Parker. In the first film, the actor received a total of $ 4 million. For the second installment, which hit theaters in 2004, he decided to negotiate a salary of $ 17.5 million. What is not clear is if the actress also received a salary increase as the protagonist of the film. Both she and he decided to repeat their characters for the third installment: Spider-Man 3, which was released in 2007.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the actress shows her dissatisfaction with the film and with the salary difference between the two. “Since I was young, I thought, ‘Oh wow, I get paid a lot of money for Spider-Man movies.’ But definitely men were paid more ”, he said in 2017. His remarks elicited mixed opinions on social media. What do you think?