X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn would like to be the one who reboots a particular X-Men when they arrive at the MCU

In a presentation to the media on the occasion of the premiere of King’s man: The first mission, an event they attended ComicBook.com and other outlets, Vaughn was asked if there was a mutant that he would love to reboot when the characters arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And unsurprisingly, he chose one of the most important characters that he didn’t get a chance to explore in X Men First generation.

“There’s only one that I couldn’t play properly and I would have loved… Hugh Jackman was so good and he did a good job doing it. But to choose the young man [Wolverine], the reboot, that would be fun I think, and it could go in a different direction where Hugh took it too «Vaughn said. I think Hugh took it out of the park, but I think it was [todos los X-Men] that’s the character that, strangely, I don’t know why he attracts me. Yes, Wolverine.

Although Jackman had a brief cameo in First generation, Wolverine has yet to reboot like many of the other mutants for the new iteration of the team. Of course, all the characters, this time including Wolverine, are supposed to be recast and rebooted when they finally reach the MCU. And if Vaughn had a chance to bring a new actor on board, he already has some names that he thinks would be perfect.

“Well, he’s older now, but I’d say Tom Hardy would have… been amazing.”Vaughn added. I think Taron [Egerton] I could do it while you sleep. Aaron Taylor-Johnson might as well. I mean, I think Aaron or Taron would be my first two choices. [Ellos] they could do really well ».

Vaughn is correct that Hardy is probably too old to play a younger version of the character that could run for multiple movies. And technically he also plays a character in the MCU since the Venom franchise seems to exist in the multiverse. Taylor-Johnson will also soon play Kraven the Hunter for Sony. And of course, he previously brought Quicksilver to life. But Egerton might be a good fit given his age and growing recognition.

After generating enthusiasm for directing Kick Ass, Vaughn was chosen to direct First Class, the 2011 reboot that saw the X-Men franchise return to the 1960s with new actors. Since then, however, he has only directed films of Kingsman, directing the two originals, starring Egerton, and this year’s prequel, The King’s Man: The First Mission, you can read the review in this link.

Vaughn’s interest in rebooting Wolverine is something that will undoubtedly happen in the not-too-distant future. Not only does Marvel Studios have the rights to the X-Men franchise, but it certainly has plans to develop its own version of the Children of the Atom. However, the director will have some competition, as the directors of Avengers: Endgame, Anthony and Joe Russo have also shown interest in Wolverine.