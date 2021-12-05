Marvel has revealed details of all the events that will be related to the villain Kingpin.

It will be released very soon Devil’s reign, an event of the Marvel comics where we can see how the mayor Wilson fisk, better known as Kingpin, he wants to start his master play against some of the greatest heroes.

Synopsis of Devil’s Reign # 5The stakes are high as Wilson Fisk enlists the help of some of the most dangerous and bloodthirsty criminals the Marvel Universe has to offer. He has been able to keep them tied down out of fear, but in this issue, that fear ends! Kingpin’s lackeys are no longer afraid of anything, not even him, and all of New York has to pay the price!

These are the connections they have prepared:

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear # 3: Chip Zdarsky’s Redefinition Work on Elektra Reaches a Tipping Point! With art by Rafael De Latorre, Daredevil: Woman Without Fear # 3 will see Elektra forced to make a fateful decision. She swore a vow to never take her own life while wearing Daredevil’s hood. But battered, bruised and with her back to the wall, will she be strong enough to hold her? If it is, will it be strong enough to survive the consequences of mercy?

Devil’s Reign: X-Men # 3: King Takes Queen in Writer Gerry Duggan’s Final Issue and Revelation-packed X-Men Series by Artist Phil Noto. Emma Frost has faced many opponents like the White Queen, but this time, she may have bitten off more than she can chew. As the Kingpin’s plans unfold, forget about Krakoa – can Emma protect herself? Keep in mind that this is just the beginning of the Kingpin’s vicious moves against the X-Men!

Devil’s Reign: Superior Four # 3: Otto Octavius’ multi-universal machinations come to a shocking ending in Zac Thompson and Davide Tinto’s Devil’s Reign: Superior Four # 3. Stranded in the Multiverse, Otto Octavius ​​must swallow his pride and submit to a truly inferior creature to be saved. Now there is only one question left. Can you regain the trust of the Upper Four and repair the fabric of the Multiverse without erasing yourself from existence in the process?

Devil’s Reign: Villains For Hire # 3: The city of Kingpin descends into total chaos in the ending of Clay McLeod Chapman and Devil’s Reign: Villains For Hire # 3 by artist Manuel Garcia. The Thunderbolts are the only law left in the streets. But some of these Bolts are only interested in serving and protecting themselves, and where others see the chaos and fear, they see the Opportunity! Cash to do! Skulls to break!

Devil’s Reign: Moon Knight # 1: A Special Chapter in Writer Jed MacKay’s Hit Moon Knight! Featuring art by Federico Vicentini, this one-shot will see what happens after Moon Knight is arrested by the Thunderbolts as part of Wilson Fisk’s offensive against costumed heroes. Now a prisoner in the high-tech Myrmidon, he is surrounded by hostile guards and many of the same criminals he helped lock up. That is why Marc Spector must fight for his survival. But Moon Knight’s quest for justice doesn’t end with just a short, mild incarceration.

Remember that the series Hawk Eye from Disney plus could introduce Kingpin at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, at least there is already a reference in its third chapter.