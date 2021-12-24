The rhythm does not stop at the Epic Games Store and one more day you have the opportunity to download a video game for free from the store and add it to your account forever. This time Pathfinder: Kingmaker has been chosen, so all you have to do is go to their product page to get hold of it and keep it forever.

What you should keep in mind is that this offer will only remain active for 24 hours, so you have time to redeem it until 5:00 p.m. on November 25. At that time it will be another title that will become available for free, as has been happening for more than a week.

As for today’s game, it is a Isometric RPG set in the Pathfinder fantasy universe, with gameplay inspired by the classics Baldur’s Gate and Fallout. In it, players travel through the Stolen Lands while creating their own kingdom, being able to customize their characters with a wide variety of classes and powers.

What’s more, is being given away with its improved edition in which you will find new skills, more objects, a better balance throughout the adventure, a kingdom administration system that has been perfected, the variety of random encounters has been increased and in general there have been many improvements and bug fixes to make the experience more satisfactory.