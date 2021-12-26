The Epic Games Store He has usually given away a couple of games a week for a few years, but for the holidays they get even more generous, since in the last weeks of December they give away one game a day. Today it is the turn of Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition, an isometric-view action RPG developed by Owlcat Games,

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition is an isometric RPG inspired by games like Baldur’s Gate, Fallout 1 & 2 and Arcanim, which was financed thanks to a kickstarter that had the support of more than 18,000 players. The regular price of Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition is $ 185.99 MXN but from today until tomorrow at 9:59 am (CDMX) you can purchase it for free.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is the first isometric RPG developed in the Pathfinder board game universe, and its Enhanced Edition includes bonus additions that arrived after the game’s original release. Among the new content for Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition are new features that enhance the player experience; skills and ways to customize your character, including a whole new class.

The Enhanced Plus Edition Pathfinder: Kingmaker also includes new items and weapons, as well as a better balance at the beginning and end of the game. The system to manage your kingdom also got improvements, both in the balance and in the quality of life to improve the comfort of the player.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition is a great option for fans of Baldur’s Gate-style isometric RPGs and will be available for the next 24 hours. Tomorrow’s free day is not yet known, but a big surprise is expected to accompany Christmas.