One of the favorite hobbies of Kimberly loaiza is spending quality time with their children: Kima Sofía and Juanito. The Biggest Cutie loves to play with them, cook delicious dishes for them, and even involve them in her TikTok videos.

At their young age, the little ones of the Pantoja Loaiza family are already all celebrities in the midst of entertainment, and that is because both Kima and Juanito usually star in the videos uploaded by the interpreter of ‘Don’t be jealous’. One of the most recent was the TikTok sensation, don’t miss Juanito’s new look!

Kimberly and the crazy change of look she made to Juanito

With 53.2 million followers, Kimberly is one of the Mexican celebrities with the most followers on the social platform. Recently, the YouTuber, businesswoman and singer published a nice video in which she used a filter to make Juanito radically change his look: Mini JD appeared completely bald!

“I don’t know why I never uploaded it hahaha, how handsome,” wrote the creator of Space Movil and accompanied the video with an audio that says the following: “What does it feel like to be bald?”

Check out how Juanito looks completely bald!

