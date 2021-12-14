North West, known for being the daughter of the famous Kim kardashian Y Kanye west, did a live broadcast via TikTok, revealing the intimacy of the family and the fact exhibits how tremendously important parental control is and the challenge of communicating through these platforms, as well as how vulnerable a minor is on them.

West had the idea of ​​broadcasting in front of his more than two million followers and in one of the scenes he shows Kim Kardashian while she was lying on her bed, completely violating the privacy of one of the most powerful influencers in the world. . After showing it in his live broadcast, he confesses that he is in a live show, a fact that the founder of Skims, assuring you that you are not allowed this type of activity.

After appearing live, Kardashian’s daughter shows all kinds of scenes, such as the Christmas decorations of the house, as well as her brothers, who give her away when they discover that she broadcasts live for her TikTok account.

This fact patents the importance of controlling access to social networks, the type of content that minors consume and the value in defining guidelines, from which it is possible to innovate in the market, especially in a moment from the beginning. which is able to understand the challenge of innovating in the market and not only that, the ability of brands to transcend.

A live on TikTok without permission

Among the studies that have measured the activity of minors in social networks, the platform Ofcom revealed that until 2020 the main group of minors who participate in social networks is those between 12 and 15 years old (87 percent); followed by the group between 5 and 15 years (55%) and the group between 8 and 11 years (44%).

