Kid A Mnesia Exhibition: what it is about and what are the requirements of the new Radiohead experience on PS5 and PC

Kid A Mnesia Exhibtion offers an audiovisual experience through Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac albums.

Kid A Mnesia Exhibtion released for free at PS5 and Pc through Epic Games Store as one of the strangest and most immersive projects of the year – it can be described as an interactive art museum, but it is much more than that.

What is Kid A Mnesia Exhibition about?

There are no enemies, nor puzzles and not a story in itself to follow. Just a scene full of images that we walk through with a first-person view until, suddenly, clips and themes of Kid A and Amnesiac. In other words, it is like experiencing an interactive video clip, with passages between immersive locations and with an artistic direction in the most style. Radiohead.

In our walk through this strange “museum” we find paintings that immerse us in songs, rooms that self-destruct, creatures that wander from one place to another, environments that change shape and color as the subject progresses and, of course, the possibility of visualize drums and bass lines that follow the rhythm of the music. In fact, that is the most “video game” that can be seen throughout the tour.

The presentation of its creators

According to its creators, [namethemachine] x Arbitrary Good Productions, Kid A Mnesia Exhibition conforms to “Material discovered after 20 years, reorganized and provided with a new mutant life”. Writing and illustrations are by Stanley Downwood and Thom yorke, that “They have been discovered and received a new life in a building hidden in a forest made in pencil, which expands the idea of ​​what an exhibition is to the limit” they add.

“The original multi-track recordings of Kid A and Amnesiac are scattered and reshaped in a series of possible and impossible spaces inhabited by equally possible or impossible creatures, enveloped by the art that Stanley Downwood and Thom Yorke created at the turn of the millennium.”

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-4350

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or equivalent

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

RAM: 20 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 or equivalent

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition Is available in PS5 and Pc for free.

