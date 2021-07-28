Kevin Smith talks about the MotU: Revelation controversy

Last week it was released Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a series that fans had been waiting to see for a long time. To their bad luck, the final project turned out not to be what they expected, and now the community is asking for the cancellation of its second season. Kevin Smith, writer of the show, has come out to answer all these people.

From the first chapter, the fans were not satisfied by what was shown, so they immediately began to state that the series actually had nothing to do with He-man and rather there was a political agenda behind the project. Given this, Smith justified the absence of He-Man:

“I see people online saying, ‘Hey, they’re getting rid of He-Man!’ ‘Do you really think that Mattel Television, who hired me and paid me money, wants to do a fucking Masters of the Universe show without He -Man? “

Of course, we are barely going into season one and there is still a lot to tell. Hopefully the second season will do a better job of satisfying the fans.

