Masters of the Universe: Revelation came to Netflix and generated a lot of controversy. Recently, Kevin Smith decided to respond to haters.

Watch out, there are spoilers! After so much waiting, Masters of the Universe: Revelation finally arrived in the Netflix catalog. This series has Kevin smith as a showrunner, and the expectations that fans have in this regard are very high. However, the series has already generated a huge controversy that soon reached the networks and the ears of the showrunner.

The truth is that Prince Adam has a very minor role in Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Since he sacrifices himself to defeat Skeletor in the first episode of the fiction. In this way Teela, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character, takes the leading role in search of a way to resurrect him. This is the starting point of the new Netflix series, which has the eyes of Kevin Smith.

Of course, this innovation was not well received by some fans, who claim that Netflix and Kevin Smith were wrong to put a female character at the center of the story of Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

The showrunner’s response

During an interview with Variety, Kevin Smith wanted to talk about this Masters of the Universe scandal: Revelation. “I know some people are saying ‘man, this show is progressive.’ I think, ‘Okay, great, so so were the cartoons that we’re doing a sequel to. See it again. There are girls in every chapter. Get over'”, revealed.

It’s been interesting to see who is a real fan for anyone who says ‘man, He-Man doesn’t come out enough’ or something similar doesn’t understand the series it’s based on. There were episodes where he lost his sword and never became He-Man. It’s not like He-Man always saves the day. His friends helped him. That was the damn point of the series “, declared.

Finally, he revealed that he uses the “Marvel method.” This he said about it: “I know how to Marvel this shit. They re-served my childhood with fresh recipes and I eat the same foods that made me happy as a child over and over again. But it is a trick. I’ve been studying Kevin Feige like crazy for ten years. They give you something that you think looks like your childhood. But when you go back and compare it to your childhood, it’s so much better. And that’s what we did here ”.