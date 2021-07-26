It makes me want to keep fighting, to keep training with more enthusiasm, and I feel a relief

in his six jumps at the Tokyo Aquatic Center.The gold was won by the British Thomas Daley and Matty Lee with 471.81 points, which allowed them to be above the Chinese favorites, Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen, who added 470.58. The podium was completed by members of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) delegation Aleksander Bondar and Viktor Minibaev with 439.92.“I really enjoyed the test. Things that you do not expect happen, China came in second place, and just as that happens a lot of things can happen. We are in fourth place and who knows what will happen another day?” AFP Baleza, 26, debutant in the Olympic Games with the endorsement of having been a bronze medalist at the Gwangju-2019 Water Sports World Championships.He added with a typical charro hat after a test in which the great power failed, as China had won the gold in the first diving competition of Tokyo-2020 and in seven of the eight disputed in Rio de Janeiro-2016.

Berlin, 20 years old, also made his debut on these dates. “(Fourth place) makes me want to continue fighting, to continue training with more enthusiasm, and I feel a relief,” said the young diver, double champion in the 10-meter platform tests at the Lima-2019 Pan American Games. in individual and synchronized.

“We are us, they were them”

The last attempt of the Mexican duo allowed them to climb from fifth to fourth step, although they fell short in the fight for the medals.

On Sunday, in the first test of the Tokyo-2020 dives, a women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard, the Mexican Dolores Hernández and Carolina Mendoza had also occupied the fourth position.

Mexico, in the history of the Olympic Games, has won 14 medals in diving, being the most awarded discipline in that country in these events, surpassing boxing (13) and athletics (11).

Balleza and Berlin look at the past with respect, but avoiding feeling pressure.

“Many ask us: is it pressure? We don’t want to think about that. We are us, they were them,” said Balleza, referring to the legacy of great divers from previous editions.