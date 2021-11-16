Keep3rV1, WINk, and UMA Ignore Bitcoin Price Drop by Reporting Gains of Over 20%

The swaying price movement for which the cryptocurrency market is known has returned to the fray today, As the modest gains that Bitcoin (BTC) made over the weekend quickly disintegrated in the early market moves as the digital asset followed Tesla stocks in the red.

Fortunately, it is not all bad news for altcoin traders and this week started with Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s “altseason” indicator suggesting that there is a 44% chance that an altcoin season is ongoing.

The 7 coins with the highest price change in 24 hours. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the tokens that rose the most in the last 24 hours were UMA (UMA), WINk (WIN) and Keep3rV1 (KP3R).

UMA integrates with Sherlock protocol

The Universal Market Access protocol, or UMA, is a project based on the Ethereum blockchain focused on the creation of synthetic assets that are self-executing and self-enforcing financial contracts that allow counterparties to digitize and automate any financial derivative in the real world.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for UMA on November 12, ahead of the recent price surge.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and trading activity. Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (green) versus UMA price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for UMA spiked green and peaked at 73 on November 12, around 19 hours before the price rose 48.6% in the next two days.

UMA’s price rally follows the mainnet launch of the DeFi protocol, Sherlock, which is an insurance protocol used by the solution Optimistic Oracle of UMA to fairly adjudicate claims and provide exploit protection to other protocols.

WINk expands its NFT ecosystem

WINk is the first comprehensive oracle solution for the TRON ecosystem designed to integrate real-world data and information into the blockchain ecosystem.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that, Since hitting a low of $ 0.000676 on November 10, WIN’s price rose 61.85% over the following week to hit a daily high of $ 0.00109 on November 15, just when its daily trading volume was skyrocketing to USD 910 million.

4-hour chart of the WIN / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The WIN push comes as the project prepares for the closed beta testing of the non-fungible token (NFT) horse game, WIN, to be released on November 18. The project also carried out an APENFT airdrop for WIN holders.

Keep3rV1 is listed on Binance

Keep3rV1 is a decentralized job board designed to help projects that need external development to connect with individuals and organizations that are capable of providing the required services.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the market conditions for KP3R have been favorable for some time.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. KP3R price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for KP3R has been elevated in the green zone since November 9 and peaked at 86 on November 11, about nine hours before the price began to increase 114 % in the next three days.

KP3R’s price spike follows the listing of the token on Binance and the launch of its FixedForex marketplace, which offers access to decentralized currency trading 24 hours a day to anyone around the world.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.82 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 43.1%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

