Keanu Reeves would be honored to join Marvel Studios

One of Hollywood’s spoiled actors, Keanu Reeves, was interested in joining the cast of Marvel Studios for an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

There are Hollywood actors who have shown their desire to join the ranks of Marvel Studios in the future, including Keanu Reeves, who does not rule out sooner or later joining the vast cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Keanu Reeves spoke about the possibility of joining Marvel Studios. An idea that the protagonist of sagas like John Wick or The Matrix would like.

“It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they are doing something that no one has ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of scale, ambition, production. It would be great to be a part of that.”.

In September 2020, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige acknowledged that they have met with Keanu Reeves for different projects that La Casa de las Ideas develops for film and television.

“We talk to him for almost every movie we make… We talk to Keanu Reeves about whether he will ever join the MCU, but we want to find the right way to do it“Kevin Feige commented to comicbook.

Reeves has been offered some major roles like Moon Knight, Adam Warlock, and Kraven the Hunter. But his busy schedule and previous commitments have prevented him from joining Marvel Studios.

Oscar Isaac will play Moon Knight, Will Pouler will be in charge of bringing Adam Warlock to life and Kraven the Hunter will be in the hands of Aaron-Taylor Johnson.

One of the roles that sounds ideal for Reeves is that of Reed Richards, now that Fantastic Four will begin production in 2022, with Jon Watts, director of the recent Spider-Man trilogy, at the helm of the project.

Source: GQ Spain

