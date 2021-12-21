One of the great wishes of the heads of Marvel Studios is to be able to count on Keanu Reeves and that could be closer to happening.

Nowadays Keanu reeves he is in a very good moment of his career, since he is about to release Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of the most important science fiction saga and we will also see it in John Wick 4 and 5. But they also want to sign him for him Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

For now, there have only been a few meetings and it appears that there is no project that they are starting to work on together. At least that’s how the actor has revealed it Keanu Reeves:

“We met, and Kevin Feige is a great cat. Yes. But no, we have nothing, we have to find something.

When asked if he could reveal which character in Marvel studios would like to interpret he replied: Oh my God, I don’t know! I don’t really have an answer. There are so many wonderful movies and filmmakers and artists that are involved in those movies. ‘

Since 2019 they have met several times.

A few years ago the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, said they had met with the Hollywood megastar: «We talk to Keanu Reeves for almost every movie we make. I don’t know when or if he will ever join the MCU, but most of all I want to find out the right way to do it. “

For now, it has been rumored that it could be the new Ghost rider, a tormented character who tries to dispense justice, as he has great power granted by a demon. It is a perfect role for Keanu reeves inside of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Although there are also other cosmic heroes that I would also fit in with.

Matrix Resurrections premieres on December 22, 2021. While we wait for Marvel studios sign up Keanu reeves, we can see all the installments of the saga on Disney Plus.