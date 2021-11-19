It must be recognized that lately the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are giving us more spectacular moments on the red carpet. Thus, we could talk about the London premiere of the latest James Bond installment or the Earthshot Awards where Emma Watson amazed us with her look, or even at the event Royal Variety Performance 2021 held today where Kate Middelton has once again shone with her own light and with that of the chosen look.





For this event, the Duchess has opted for an all green with this sequins and rhinestones design with long sleeves and marked shoulder pads signed by Jenny Packham, a firm that she usually chooses for big occasions and with which she has triumphed at the same So when he premiered it back in 2019 during a state trip to Pakistan.

As accessories, in addition to a handbag from the same dress designer and some green shoes from the Emmy London brand, we have seen Kate middelton with some showy earrings of Missoma london that only cost 145 euros.

The result, once again, is wonderful and absolutely successful for a red carpet like tonight.

