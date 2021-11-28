As part of your “Bichota Tour”, Karol G She performed at the FTX Arena in Miami on Friday night and during her show, the interpreter suffered a severe fall. The video went viral on social networks and criticism began to flourish, because while the singer fell from the stairs, her voice was still heard and users did not take long to detect what the artist was doing playback.

“Bichota Tour” It is named after the song that was released in October 2020, with which it reached the maximum position on the Argentina Hot 100 list and entered the top ten of the Billboard Global 200.

The singer’s success has led her to position herself as one of the contenders for the Grammy Awards for its 64th edition to be held in Los Angeles, United States on January 31.

The fall

According to the EFE news agency, the accident occurred when Karol G’s shoes got caught on the stairs by which he planned to descend to the stage, causing him to fall to the stage, closer to his fans.

Strong fall of the Bichota Karol G (@karolg) in full concert in Miami. It doesn’t matter how many times you fall, what matters is how many times you get up. 👏👏👏 wanted a perfect night and the public did not abandon it. pic.twitter.com/xFEgrWEKKn – Brian Ortiz (@ brian_ortiz10) November 27, 2021

When he reached the floor, one of the dancers helped him up.

“My nails broke, my knee broke, everything hurts,” were the words of the singer to her fans after the incident.

Karol G had a strong fall in today’s concert and these were his words about it, WE LOVE YOU QUEEN, YOU ARE TO ADMIRED🌹🤍 @karolg pic.twitter.com/B5wHluzTLC – Karol G STREAM (@streamkarolg) November 27, 2021

Users criticize Karol G for doing playback

Beyond its fall, the scandal in social networks arose because it was nominated for the Grammy Awards. playback, which made his fans and followers were shocked and disappointed.

“There are impressive artists live and with many SOLD OUT and they are not even nominated,” says Twitter user @ AdrianaQueen9 “While he is rolling he keeps singing. More false ”, comments Poetiza’s account.

The criticism was because in a live show where people pay to see the artist they are expected to put her musical skills into practice and therefore strong comments are read such as “I better listen to her on Spotify”, “keep listening to her on the radio better “,” the truth is not fair to pay to go to listen to a CD “.

Do playback It is moving your lips as if you were performing a song when in reality there is no actual performance. Today it is a resource used by artists. The subject of doing it at concerts is very controversial and frowned upon as it is considered misleading the public.

The case of Karol G is not the only one that has resonated among urban musicians, in February of this year, Maluma was also criticized for acting doing playback at the “Lo Nuestro” awards.

