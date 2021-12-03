Kampa Geyser is an excellent portable water heater. With it we can have hot water in our camper van without fixed installation, quickly, relatively inexpensively and, above all, without having to do any type of approval at the ITV.

In the camper vans, one of the great challenges is to have Hot water for things like washing dishes or the shower. There are many ways to get hot water out of the shower, but the one we’re dealing with is probably one of the best: it’s called Kampa geyser and it’s a portable, gas-powered water heater with excellent performance for campers.

The Kampa geyser It has a gas inlet socket, a cold water inlet socket and a hot water outlet. It comes with everything you need –except the gas bottle- to start working, even the hose and shower head. You just have to connect it to a tank or a bottle of water, give it a gas supply –laptop- and feed it with a 12V socket.

So you can have hot water wherever and whenever you want in your camper van with Kampa Geyser

Some camper van users opt for fixed installations, but others simply do not have space for a fixed hot water installation. Others opt for portable solutions but with cold water, and others for rudimentary options such as heating water in the sun. We will not speak of those who do not shower better, that those play in a parallel league.

The idea of Kamga geyser, which is a portable device with an approximate price of 220 euros, is to have a portable heater powered by gas and a 12V connector; that is, we will not even need a current inverter to power it. A typical car outlet is enough for us, which is the one that is going to be in charge, above all, of feeding the water pump to extract it from our bottle or our water tank.

Its dimensions are compact and it is totally portable.

We connect gas and electricity, and any container of water You will be drawing water and, in real time, heating it so that it comes out directly through the hose and shower head. That is no need time to warm up and it does not take a second between activating and starting to work. Also, being a portable heater does not require homologation because it will not force us to make any modifications to our camper van.

Dispose of two temperature modes and heat the water around 25 ºC more about the temperature you are at. In addition, a specific bag for the device is included, so that we can transport it safely, with some protection and order inside the accessories we need to put it to work.