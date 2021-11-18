The current health emergency has caused a change in the lifestyle of millions of people. Although now there is a relative control and improvement in some countries, it does not mean that the problem is over. In fact, there are some practices that could be maintained for life, such as using technology to avoid going to hospitals in person. That is why K Health has gained popularity as a mobile application for medical video consultations.

This remote modality has existed for at least a couple of decades; however, he is now in his peak moment. Everything is due to the advantages it offers such as avoiding physical contact and thus there is no risk of contagion by the SARS-CoV-2 virus or of any other type. In addition, it also represents a time and money saving option for both parties because there is no need to move to another place.

Medical care with Artificial Intelligence

Similarly, more and more companies are taking an interest in health to carry out technological innovations. Such is the case of K Health, the first and only virtual primary health care service in the world. Its greatest virtue is the use of Artificial Intelligence to carry out medical video consultations. This way patients can experience how doctors diagnose and treat similar people with related symptoms, free of charge.

For the end user, K Health is a chat-like application, with a single database of billions of anonymous clinical data, with the ability to ask questions about symptoms and take into account medical history, age, sex and other biomarkers, as you analyze the health of each patient.

Within the context of the current global health crisis, and particularly in Mexico, where Covid-19 has spread rapidly, have a quick, easy-to-use medical guide that provides peace of mind at this time without having to leave from home, is of great relevance.

For its part, K ​​Health has a robust screening evaluation with a Covid-19 database and more resources to facilitate care.

The platform, based on the global experience of 10,000 doctors from the most renowned universities in the world such as Harvard, MIT and Columbia, and more than 20 years of anonymous medical records, has been brought to Mexico by Orbia, one of the Mexican companies with greater influence inside and outside the country, whose innovation team contributed to obtain the application for free to reach as many people as possible.

K Health began operations in the United States in July 2018 and has helped relieve anxiety for millions of people who frequently use the app without having to search the internet for their symptoms and get confusing results. In addition, it is often possible to find the app among the most downloaded in the health category in the United States.

The Mexican version of K Health is available at App Store and Google play and it is one more option within the growing market of mobile applications for medical video consultations.