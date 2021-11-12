Apple applied last month an appeal of Epic’s ruling against the App Store. And yesterday, the judge denied the precautionary measures, as collected in The Verge, which would have delayed their application until the resolution of the appeal. So Apple has until December 9 to enforce the measures. anti-steering issued in the judgment of the Epic case against the App Store.

This will be the first time that Apple allows active links in an app for digital content. It’s going to take months to work out the engineering, economics, business, and other issues. It’s very complicated. There have to be safety barriers and guidelines to protect children, protect developers, protect consumers, and protect Apple. And they must be written in rules that can be explained, obeyed and enforced.

Apple attorney Mark Perry argued like this the need for more time to adapt to the sentence. At the same time, the company argues that its appeal of the ruling is likely to be successful, so the injunction would protect Apple from harm until it is resolved. “We believe that these changes, if Apple is forced to implement them, will spoil the platform,” he added.





Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Northern District of California was not convinced by these arguments. For the magistrate, “Apple has not provided a credible reason to the Chamber to show that the measure would cause irreparable devastation” to the App Store. And also criticize that Apple does not ask for more time but simply a sentence freeze that could take years to resolve.

Apple has already indicated that it will appeal the decision of the judge in the Ninth Circuit (court specialized in appeals). The company won 9 of the 10 trouble spots in the lawsuit against Epic Games. Reason why he was exultant at first, including a judge’s statement that the App Store is not a monopoly, but wants to win a total victory in the case.