Some content creators did not meet expectations as guests of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan De Dios Pantoja at the KLFest

In order to celebrate the great success that his new musical collaboration with Zion & Lennox is having, Kimberly loaiza decided to throw an incredible party in Acapulco. The most popular influencers of the moment, such as Kunno and Domelipa, were invited to the event and they traveled to their destination in the Lindura Mayor’s private jet.

The celebration, known as KLFest, was held in a luxurious hotel, where Kimberly gave a private concert and sang her latest theme song. However, it seems that within all the good things there were also a couple of imperfects at the party, as Juan De Dios Pantoja regretted inviting a couple of content creators to the party.

Juan De Dios Pantoja and Kimberly regret having invited these influencers to the KLFest

Juan De Dios Pantoja uses his Twitter account as a means to express his deepest thoughts, and this time it was to tell his followers that he and La Lindura Mayor regret having invited some influencers to the KLFest.

“We have a couple of people that we would not invite again,” wrote the singer.

Fans immediately began to share their theories, trying to guess who Juan De Dios Pantoja was referring to:

“He talks about Daniela Rodrice for the publications he made,” wrote one user, while another Internet user commented: “For the next one, do not invite: Scarday made a video where he made fun of Kimberly, Kevlex did not even follow them, he started to follow him yesterday or before from yesterday”.

Another fan pointed out that he believed that JD was talking about Rod Contreras: “To the Rod who went to sleep in the middle of a party because according to what he had a headache.”

And you, who do you think Juan De Dios was talking about?

