Former Apple chief designer continues to create for the company that saw him grow!

The departure of former Apple chief designer Jony Ive left the door open to maintain relationships with those of the bitten apple, through his company Love Form. However, little has been known of these collaborations, until now. In a recent interview with Vogue editor Anna Wintour, I’ve finally revealed details of the relationship with Apple, since his departure.

In a conversation as part of the conference RE: WIRED, Apple was the center of the conversation between Ive and Wintour. Thus, they addressed milestones such as the arrival of portable devices and how it began 20 years ago with the introduction of the iPod’s first white headphones and how this altered the way he created. They even discussed the future of wearable technology that goes under the skin and how that will eventually change the way products are designed.

Of course, Wintour took the opportunity to ask about Ive’s relationship with Apple through Love Form. As has been constantly rumored, Ive confirmed his participation in several Apple projects, although he did not give details of which. However, this revelation could confirm his work on the design of the iMac M1 presented this year, in which for many, he did not overlook the influence of the designer.

Later and focusing a little more on his personal project, Ive shared curiosities such as the origin of the name “LoveFrom”. I’ve said that was inspired by Jobs and his belief in expressing gratitude for humanity through creating great products. It has been publicly known for some time that companies like Airbnb and Ferrari are clients of the collective, and even Prince Charles recently partnered with them to create the Terra Cotta label. But Jony revealed that the team of LoveFrom is actively working on its next project with luxury outerwear manufacturer Moncler.

Related topics: Manzana

