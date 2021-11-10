As part of the announcements that took place during the presentation of the Netflix Festival Japan 2021, it has been confirmed that the anime of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, The new adaptation of Hirohiko Araki’s work will finally arrive on this streaming platform on December 1.

Originally, the premiere of this anime was planned for another date, but it seems that recent leaks caused Netflix to decide to modify its plans substantially. Not only on December 1 will it be available Stone ocean, but 12 episodes will arrive day one. It had previously been mentioned that a series of monthly premieres would be held.

Along with this information, a series of trailers have also been shared that give us an idea of ​​what this adaptation will look like.

【ア ニ メ 「ジ ョ ジ ョ の 奇妙 な 冒 険 ス ト ー ン オ ー シ ャ ン」 新 PV4 種 公開 ！！】 新 PV〜 空 条 徐 倫 〜 公開 ！！ 2021 年 12 年 1 日 （水） よ り 、 Netflix に て 第 1 話 ～ 第 12 話 ま で 全世界 独占 先行 配 信 開始 ！！ 2022 年 1 月 7 日 （金） よ り TOKYO MX 他 に て テ レ 予 定！ て て テ レ ビ 定！ ！ ▶ ︎https://t.co/qnaTGeYuvD#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/amPfHhBno1 – TV ア ニ メ 『ジ ョ ジ ョ の 奇妙 な 冒 険』 公式 (@anime_jojo) November 9, 2021

【ア ニ メ 「ジ ョ ジ ョ の 奇妙 な 冒 険 ス ト ー ン オ ー シ ャ ン」 新 PV4 種 公開 ！！】 新 PV〜 水族館 〜 公開 ！！ 2021 年 12 年 1 日 （水） よ り 、 Netflix に て 第 1 話 ～ 第 12 話 ま で 全世界 独占 先行 配 信 開始 ！！ 2022 年 1 月 7 日 （金） よ り TOKYO MX 他 に て テ レ 予 定！ て て テ レ ビ 定！ ！ ▶ ︎https://t.co/qnaTGeYuvD#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/coIe9eUT8V – TV ア ニ メ 『ジ ョ ジ ョ の 奇妙 な 冒 険』 公式 (@anime_jojo) November 9, 2021

As if that were not enough, Netflix Latin America also shared the first trailer of Stone ocean, which had come out a couple of months ago, but with dubbing into Latin Spanish.

However, at the moment there is no information related to the premiere of the rest of the episodes. Considering that the manga of Stone ocean is as extensive as that of Golden wind, then we would see about 40 chapters in the anime. We can only wait for more details. On related topics, you can learn more about Jojo’s new spin-off manga here.

Editor’s Note:

Stone ocean it’s my favorite part of Jojo’s, and it’s exciting to see this work get the adaptation it deserves. Although it is a sad thing that Jojo’s Fridays are a thing of the past, having a marathon available from day one is something that many of us will surely do.

Via: Netflix