John Wick is one of the most important sagas today, that is why it is one of the films that is most expected among fans not only of cinema but also of Keanu Reeves, which should be noted that he is one of the most appreciated actors by community.

However, it has been pointed out that fans of the saga will have to wait a considerable time before being able to appreciate the fourth installment of the saga created by screenwriter Derek Kolstad and starring Keanu Reeves who plays the role of the murderer John Wick.

The sequel had a release date of May 2022; However, it is now that it is announced that the estimated release date will be for March 24, 2023, which delays the arrival of the story to fans by approximately one year.

It should be noted that the filming of the film will begin for June of this year, which will have different filming locations such as: Berlin, Paris, New York and places in Japan, it should be noted that the filming in some of these locations was given by finished in during the month of October.

In social networks, the following comment was made known through the @DiscussingFilm account “JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4 ′ was delayed from May 27, 2022 to March 24, 2023.” Accompanied by a photo that reaffirms the separation of Keanu Reeves within the fourth film of the saga.

‘JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4’ has been delayed from May 27, 2022 to March 24, 2023. pic.twitter.com/cAWM5h7V5g – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 22, 2021

This announcement generated a series of conversations that placed the saga in the crosshairs of trends in social networks, because the fans regretted the news, ensuring that the end of the year could not bring anything worse, which is why various comments point out that this delay only generates more expectation within the ambition of moviegoers to obtain a film that breaks with the expectations generated, since there will be a longer period of time to polish details.

Although it is not entirely known what were the reasons that led the film’s producers to postpone the delivery of chapter four of the saga for almost a year, if the name of some of the confirmed actors is known, among which are: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick and Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Scott Adkins.

John Wick is considered one of the films that have begun to gain fame within cult cinema, since consumers agree that the character played by Keanu Reeves, who is known as “the man with the bag”, is a of the best characters created, for this reason and because it seemed to him that in general they have the actor, the fourth installment of the saga is one of the most anticipated by moviegoers, now with the expectation generated after the expiration of its delay, it is will keep raising expectations among fans and movie lovers.

