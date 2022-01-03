Joan Barreda has signed a perfect stage between Ha’il and Al Qaysumah to score his first partial victory in this Dakar 2022. On a day that should be the start of the marathon stage and due to the rains it has remained in a normal stage with an alternative final link to a new camp to avoid flooded regions, Barreda has recovered a good part of the more than 40 minutes left by navigation yesterday. With Daniel Sanders and the leading drivers giving up a lot of time opening the race, you could say that the Dakar counter has been reset.

It seemed that the navigation problems of the first stage had put some of the hopeful ‘Touareg’ out of the game. However, the second stage has shown that this It is going to be a Dakar with great differences in the traditional rocking effect that occurs between motorcycles. Joan Barreda has achieved victory with a final time of 3 hours, 31 minutes and 20 seconds after beating Sam Sunderland, the new leader of the category, by just over 5 and a half minutes. The difference now between them in the general is now 20 minutes, since the leaders up to now have lost all the gain they have gained.

Sam Sunderland did not record any times in the Dakar tracking, but he finished second.

Daniel Sanders, opening the track, has given 24 minutes with Joan Barreda and has fallen to third place overall, behind Adrien Van Beveren. Pablo Quintanilla has experienced the same situation after losing more than half an hour with his teammate. On the opposite side of the coin, defending champion Kevin Benavides finished in third place, just ahead of Skyle Howes and Toby Price. Halfway between the leading group and the riders who gave up the most time today, Lorenzo Santolino stayed. The man from Salamanca finished at 15 minutes and 30 seconds and remains within the ‘top 10’ of the race general.

