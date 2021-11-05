Jinx from Legue of Legends comes to Fortnite

We are only a couple of days away from the premiere of Arcane, the Serie League of Legends for Netflix. In this way, and to the surprise of some people, today it has been revealed that Jinx, one of the most popular characters in this MOBA, will come to Fortnite this very week, but in its Arcane version.

Through a new relationship between Epic Games and Riot Games, it has been revealed that Jinx will come to Fortnite next November 5. This skin will be for sale in the battle royale virtual store, and will include a series of cosmetic elements, all in reference to Arcane.

This new relationship does not stop here, since in the Epic Games Store it will be possible to download completely free of charge League of Legends (PC), Valorant, Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics, which marks the first time these games will be available for purchase on a platform other than Riot Games.

For your part, we remind you that the series of Arcane will arrive on Netflix next November 6. In related topics, here you can learn more about Arcane. Similarly, the servers of Fortnite in China they come to an end.

Editor’s Note:

This relationship between Epic Games and Riot Games looks like it will pay off better in the future. Things at the moment don’t sound all that exciting, since having the games of League of Legends and Valorant the virtual store is not something so significant for users, but a new skin for Fortnite is always welcome.

Via: Epic games