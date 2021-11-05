In Fortnite it has become very common to see collaborations of all kinds with series, movies and other video games. This same week it was rumored that the next one to sign up for Epic Games’ Battle Royale was going to be Jinx, one of the champions of League of Legends, and it has finally come true.

On the occasion of the imminent premiere of Arcane, the MOBA animation series from Riot Games, the company has reached an agreement with Epic Games to result in this curious collaboration that will allow any player to be able to do with the Jinx Arcane skin from tonight.

It will be exactly at 01:00 in the morning of November 5 when you will find it in the game store. And it will not come alone, since it will accompany you a series of articles related to herlike the Mono backpack with cymbals, the Pium Pium Crushing Pickaxe, and a new theme song so you can wreak havoc on the island with this tune in the background.

This entire batch is accompanied by a new graffiti that you can see in the presentation trailer and also with the loading screen that accompanies the news. Also, if you’ve never given a chance to League of Legends and you are Epic Games Store users, You can now download the game from this digital store on the occasion of this association that has been carried out.