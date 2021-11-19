Jimmie Johnson returns to the Race of Champions. The American driver, NASCAR icon and legend, returns to the Race of Champions nearly 15 years after his last appearance at the event in 2007. After competing and being one of the kings of NASCAR with seven titles and 83 wins between 2002 and 2020, Johnson wanted to return to an event that will give him the opportunity to shake off the bad taste in his mouth after a somewhat disappointing first full-time season at IndyCar. Johnson will team up with Travis Pastrana in the ROC Nations, a category he already won in 2002 for the United States.

On your participation in the Race of Champions, Jimmie Johnson He assured: «We won in Gran Canaria and I don’t think anyone knew the antecedents we had running on land. Winning the ROC Nations was truly unique, because it is one of the few events in which you can represent your country. I have achieved great things throughout my career, but it is a different experience than the rest. I really want to go back to the Race of Champions, even more so with its new format on ice. I also want to compete with Travis Pastrana. He is a very talented driver and we have had fun racing together.

Fredrik Johnsson, president of the Race of Champions, has not hesitated to praise the figure of Johnson: «Drivers come to the Race of Champions looking for a unique challenge that they do not find during the season. This year it will be on ice, something completely new. The short days, cold and changeable conditions that Sweden offers us are just right for riders like Jimmie. You may not have much experience with four-wheel drive vehicles, but Jimmie is very skilled at racing off-track so I’m sure he will adapt very quickly. as it did in the past.