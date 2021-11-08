Hawkeye is coming to Disney + very soon. The series will feature Jeremy Renner, who didn’t want the story to take a darker tone.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will add a new series to its list. After the successes of WandaVision, Loki, among others; the studio will launch a new production called Hawkeye. This fiction will star Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, who will be played by the talented Hailee Steinfeld. As fans await its premiere on Disney +, Jeremy Renner’s thoughts on the production were unveiled.

The series once again introduces us to Clint Barton, who is living in New York after the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame. Precisely after the tragic Lapse. Now, we will see him as a former Avenger who is on a simple mission: to reunite with his family for Christmas. This fiction will hit the streaming platform on November 24; According to new statements, Jeremy Renner did not want the story to have such a dark tone.

More comedy, less darkness

Rhys Thomas and the duo Bert and Bertie revealed details of Hawkeye. In an interview, they commented that it was Jeremy Renner who had the idea that Marvel fiction should not have such a dark tone. In this way, they worked together to achieve a story that felt real and authentic.. “I think Jeremy agreed early on with the tone of the show by not being super serious all the time. Its slight absurdity and that buddy-cop dynamic, “ they expressed.

Although they wanted fiction to have funny moments to laugh as a family, they were also aware that they had to touch the darkness that exists in Clint Barton and Jeremy Renner was willing to do so. “He wanted the dark. I wanted to go there. And there are times when the Clint Ronin resurfaces. It is very important to have those depths that you can explore, so that he can get out of it “, they commented.

Along the same lines, Rhys Thomas spoke about the actor’s performance during the Hawkeye recordings: “The amazing thing about Jeremy is that he is an incredibly natural actor in the sense that there is a reality in the way he plays. Find the point of the scene and hit the spot. For me, the fun was trying to take that quality and find situations to put it into play. Where would you like this character to be? Who would you like to see him interact with to find that comedy? It’s a fine line because you still have a story to tell and incorporate all the things Marvel is famous for. “

